Trump Wants An In-Person Meeting With Putin Before The Election

Advertisements

Trump has told aides that he wants to set up an in-person meeting with Putin before the presidential election in November.

NBC News reported:

President Donald Trump has told aides he’d like to hold an in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the November election, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

Advertisements

Administration officials have explored various times and locations for another Trump-Putin summit, including potentially next month in New York, these people said.

The goal of a summit would be for the two leaders to announce progress towards a new nuclear arms control agreement between the U.S. and Russia, the people familiar with the discussions said.

Sure, the summit with Putin would be about arms control. Trump is putting all of his cards on the table. Everything from post office sabotage to summits with Putin. The visual of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin together in the United States right before a presidential election is not going to play well with the American people.

US intelligence has confirmed that Russia is already interfering in the election to help Trump. Senate Republicans are laundering Russian propaganda in an attempt to smear Joe Biden.

Putin got Trump into the White House in 2016, and now Trump is openly collaborating with Putin to get himself reelected in 2020.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook