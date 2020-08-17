2016 GOP Presidential Hopeful Kasich One of Many Republicans Speaking Tonight at DNC

205 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Every 4 years, parties use their national conventions to introduce their up and coming stars to America. Who could forget Barack Obama’s incredible speech from the 2004 event propelling him to the presidency just 4 years later?

Of course, Democrats want voters to get a better look at Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto. But a number of prominent Republicans will also be speaking at the event.

Among these former GOP lawmakers will be former New Jersey Governor Christine Whitman and New York congresswoman Susan Molinaro.

But the biggest of these names is former Ohio Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich.

Prior to Kasich’s speech tonight, some of his remarks were released. The now CNN contributor will tell voters, “I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country. That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”

Kasich will also talk about his relationship with Biden:

“Yes, there are areas where Joe and I absolutely disagree. But that’s OK because that’s America. Because whatever our differences, we respect one another as human beings, each of us searching for justice and for purpose. We can all see what’s going on in our country today and all the questions that are facing us, and no one person or party has all the answers. But what we do know is that we can do better than what we’ve been seeing today, for sure. And I know that Joe Biden, with his experience and his wisdom and his decency, can bring us together to help us find that better way.”

Tonight’s event will begin at 9PM EST.