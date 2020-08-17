Bernie Sanders Tells His Supporters To ‘Fight For Democracy And Decency’ And Vote For Joe Biden

Advertisements

During his speech at the Democratic convention on Monday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders – one of Joe Biden’s primary opponents – went all in for the former vice president and urged his loyal supporters to do the same.

“This election is the most important in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said. “In response to the unprecedented set of crises we face, we need an unprecedented response – a movement, like never before, of people who are prepared to stand up and fight for democracy and decency.”

The Vermont senator made it clear that he was speaking not only to those who didn’t support Biden in the primary, but to those Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

“My friends, I say to you, and to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election: The future of our democracy is at stake,” Sanders said. “We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president.”

“The price of failure is just too great to imagine,” he added.

Video:

Sen. Bernie Sanders is giving a great defense of democracy and a strong endorsement of Joe Biden. Sanders said Trump golfs as Rome burns. #DemConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/RNjEA18BZF — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 18, 2020

Sanders is all in for Joe Biden

From the moment Bernie Sanders dropped out of the 2020 Democratic primary race in April and moved quickly to throw his support behind Joe Biden, it was clear that there wouldn’t be a redo of 2016.

Four years ago, Bernie Sanders may have campaigned for Hillary Clinton after dragging the primary race into June, but one got the sense that he was campaigning against Trump more so than he was for Clinton.

This time, the Democratic Party appears to be more united now than it was at any point four years ago, and Bernie Sanders deserves a great deal of credit for helping make that happen.

On Monday night, the Vermont senator didn’t just make the case for why the American people – his supporters, in particular – must remove Trump from office. He also made a positive case for Joe Biden.

