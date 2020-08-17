Michelle Obama Drops A Truth Bomb And Obliterates Trump

Advertisements

Former First Lady Michelle Obama closed out night one of the Democratic convention that destroyed Trump with total honesty.

Obama said:

So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is. Now, I understand that my message won’t be heard by some people. We live in a nation that is deeply divided, and I am a black woman speaking at the democratic convention. But enough of you know me by now. You know that I tell you exactly what I’m feeling. You know I hate politics.

But you also know that I care about this nation. You know how much I care about all of our children. So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this. If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it. I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country, and he listens. He will tell the truth and trust science.

Video:

Michelle Obama directly takes on Trump by name and completely owns him. #DemConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/nInRLHuSyO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama may not like politics, but she sure knows how to deliver an amazing political speech. In contrast to Trump’s neverending misdirections and lies, First Lady Obama looked America in the eye and leveled with them.

The vast majority of the country knows that Trump can’t handle the job of the presidency. Equally as important is the fact that he has no interest in the job.

Obama’s speech was the perfect ending to a great first night of the Democratic convention. Democrats have a clear message about restoring American competency and decency that was hammered home profoundly by Michelle Obama.

