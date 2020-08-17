Michelle Obama Will Focus on Biden’s Competence Advantage Over Trump During Tonight’s Speech

Advertisements

Democrats who have longed for a return to the Obama’s are looking forward to Michelle Obama’s speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention.

The Obama’s have stayed relatively quiet about Donald Trump’s presidency but have strongly emerged over the last few months. Michelle Obama’s 2016 featured the, “When they go low, we go high,” line and tonight’s oration is hotly anticpated.

The speech will focus on Joe Biden’s competence advantage over Trump. While Trump was previously a game-show host, Biden has served in public office for nearly 50 years.

Advertisements

Longtime Obama staffer Valerie Jarrett told the Associated Press:

“This election is very personal for her. She’s going to take this opportunity to speak about Vice President Biden in two ways: competency, which she had a chance to observe first-hand while he served as her husband’s vice president, but also his profoundly decent character.”

Jarrett continued, “She knows the lengths that people are going through, around our country, to suppress the vote and it’s why she has poured so much of her energy into getting folks registered and educated about voting. There will be no doubt in your mind who she thinks makes the far better president of the United States.”

The former First Lady will also be discussing systemic racism. Pre-released remarks reveal that Obama will tell viewers:

“We have to undo the laws and systems that have codified racism for far too long. But we have to do something too. Each and every one of us. Challenge our own biases. If we see something, do something. Together, we can turn this reckoning into a reimagining of a nation where ‘We The People’ means all the people.”

Obama will be just one of the highlights of Monday’s broadcast. 3 prominent Republicans, John Kasich, Chritine Whitman and Susan Molinari will discuss Donald Trump tonight. Democratic nomination runner-up Bernie Sanders will also be talking.

The festivities will begin on at 9PM EST on a number of different television channels.