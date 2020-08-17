Nancy Pelosi Tells Trump She Won’t Let Him Use The Post Office To Hijack The Election

Advertisements

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to calm Democratic voters across the country on Monday by saying she won’t allow Donald Trump to kill the U.S. Postal Service and steal the November election.

The House speaker said Trump and his GOP loyalists are simply trying to scare people into not voting by constantly spewing lies about mail-in ballots.

“Don’t pay any attention to them,” she said. “We will have vote-by-mail. It will be successful. We will not depend on the president to anoint it.”

Pelosi added, “Don’t pay attention to their scare tactics, because that’s a victory for them.”

Video:

Pelosi said:

Don’t pay any attention to them. [Trump and the GOP’s] purpose is to frighten people from voting. The more chaos they can create, the more fear they can instill about, well, your vote’s not going to count anyway, it won’t matter, and it’s probably corrupt and get caught up — that’s their purpose. Their purpose is not to remove obstacles of participation, to honor the vision of our founders that we would have the sacred right to vote. It’s to scare people. So, ignore them. Just ignore them. I have on now my California Democratic Party hat, which I was years ago. And, again, you can’t let the other side kind of frame the climate in which the election will take place. We will have vote by mail. It will be successful. We will not depend on the president to anoint it. But we will vote early. We will have our organization — we don’t agonize, we organize. And don’t pay attention to their scare tactics, because that’s a victory for them.

Voters are scared, but Democrats are fighting back

As Americans speak out against Donald Trump’s plot to undermine the U.S. Postal Service, Democrats in the House of Representatives are fighting back.

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi said she is calling the House back into session in order to deal with this crisis, including acting on legislation to protect the post office.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will also testify before the House Oversight Committee next Monday as lawmakers demand answers about his role in carrying out Trump’s scheme to undermine the USPS.

With less than 80 days until the presidential contest, Democrats aren’t sitting on their hands and letting Donald Trump steal the election.

