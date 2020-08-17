Trump Claims Biden Is Hiding in His Basement Because “He Doesn’t Know What to Do”

Advertisements

Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden again on Monday for remaining in his basement – a criticism the President enjoys making despite the fact Biden has been doing many public events.

The President spoke to Fox News about the Democratic presidential nominee and accused him of ducking questions and hiding from the media.

Trump claimed he took questions from journalists with “fire coming out of their eyes” while Biden “doesn’t come out of his basement.”

“And somebody like Biden, he doesn’t know what to do. He doesn’t come out because he can’t,” Trump said.

“He doesn’t take any questions from reporters. I keep saying to my people, ‘Here I am getting bombs thrown at me everyday by people that are totally, frankly dishonest reporters.'”

“They are espousing the view of the radical left, but here I am, bombs every day and every day and I do a good job handling it, that’s why my polls have gone up 10-12 points.”

It’s not clear what poll numbers Trump is talking about. Polling averages show Biden with a significant lead nationwide.

“This guy doesn’t come out of his basement, and he hasn’t taken one question,” the President went on.

“Somebody said yesterday — I don’t know if this is so — but he hasn’t answered one question in months, and you really say, can he?”

Though Biden has faced some criticism for his media availability, it’s not true that he’s stayed in his basement. Biden has held many events over the past few weeks.

