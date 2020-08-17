Trump Blows A Gasket Over Pelosi Moving To Stop His Post Office Sabotage

1.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump accused Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of not loving America, and then complained about her busting his post office sabotage.

Trump said, “Look at Nancy Pelosi. San Francisco is going to hell, and she’s in Congress saying what we should be doing. Look at the homeless problem in San Francisco. Look at what’s happening in San Francisco, and then she’s telling us about the Post Office. I must tell you this, uh, does she love our country? Does she love our country? I don’t think so, to be honest. What’s she’s done to our country is a disgrace.”

Trump doesn’t want hearings. He doesn’t want legislation passed. He doesn’t want the American people to know that he’s trying to destroy Postal Service.

Trump’s little fit was an admission that he is trying to sabotage the USPS, and he thinks that he has the power to do whatever he wants to cheat in the election. According to Trump, anyone who stands up to him and doesn’t allow him to do what he wants hates America, because, in Donald Trump’s mind, he is America.

