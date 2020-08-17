Trump Praises His Late Brother Robert for Not Being Jealous of His “Big Success”

Advertisements

Donald Trump praised his late brother, Robert Trump, on Monday for not being jealous of him despite how much success he’d had. The President pointed out how supportive his brother was.

Robert Trump, the President’s younger brother, passed away over the weekend and Trump discussed his sibling during a Fox News appearance on Monday.

“He wasn’t a jealous person, he was a very smart guy,” Trump said.

Trump praises his late brother Robert for his lack of "jealousy" of him. Whether he "had the number one show," a great real estate deal or was becoming president, Trump says, Robert didn't show the jealousy that sometimes exists in families. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 17, 2020

Advertisements

“You know, he would be there and he’d be behind me and… if I had the Number-One show, if I had big success, no matter what I did, even if it’s real estate deals or anything else, he was right there and in many cases helped me very much.”

Trump also praised his brother for offering political support. He highlighted Robert Trump’s loyalty – a constant bone of contention between Trump and his many employees.

“When I became president, he was one of the most loyal people,” the President said.

“There was no jealousy. You know, a lot of times in families, I hate to say it, but there’s jealousy, especially among children,” he said.

“There was not an ounce of jealousy. He’d go around talking about how great this is for the country.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter