Trump Runs Away When Asked How He Is Speeding Up Mail By Removing Sorting Machines

Trump claimed that he is trying to speed up the mail, not slow it down, but he walked away when asked how removing sorting machines speeds up the mail.

Here is the official White House transcript:



Q Have you ever encouraged Mr. DeJoy to slow the mail, Mr. President? Have you ever encouraged the Postmaster General — a big donor to you — to slow the mail?

THE PRESIDENT: No, not at all. Wouldn’t do that. No, I have encouraged everybody: Speed up the mail, not slow the mail.

And I also want to have a Post Office that runs without losing billions and billions of dollars a year, as it has been doing for 50 years.

What the transcript doesn’t include is a reporter then asking Trump, “How can you speed up the mail, Mr. President if you remove the machines?”

Trump responded by turning around and walking away.

Video:

Trump walks away when asked how he can speed up the mail by removing mail sorting machines. pic.twitter.com/xzH9YaLgKc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 17, 2020

The problem with Trump’s claim that he is trying to speed up the mail is the documented steps that he and his Postmaster General have taken to slow the mail down. Not only has the Trump administration removed mail sorting machines, but they are also removing mailboxes, and eliminating overtime for postal workers.

All of these steps are slowing down mail delivery, and when confronted with pushback about his lie, Donald Trump ran away.

