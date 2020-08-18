Bill Clinton Calls Trump A Lazy Internet Troll Who Must Be Fired In November

Advertisements

Former President Bill Clinton torched Donald Trump on night two of the Democratic convention, essentially calling the incumbent president a lazy internet troll who doesn’t deserve to be hired for a second term.

“If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, [Trump’s] your man,” Clinton said.

If America wants to defeat the pandemic and restore the economy, the former president continued, voters will need to elect a leader who is actually interested in going to work.

“To beat [the coronavirus], you’ve actually got to go to work and deal with the facts,” he said.

Video:

“If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, [Trump’s] your man,” Bill Clinton torches Trump. pic.twitter.com/ZYyPSocabb — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 19, 2020

Clinton said:

At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes: His determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there. Now you have to decide whether to renew his contract or hire someone else. If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man. Denying, distracting and demeaning works great if you’re trying to entertain or inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards. COVID just doesn’t respond to any of that. To beat it, you’ve actually got to go to work and deal with the facts. Our party is united in offering you a very different choice, a go-to-work president. A down-to-Earth, get-the-job-done guy. A man with a vision to take responsibility, not shift the blame. Concentrate, not distract, unite, not divide. Our choice is Joe Biden.

Voters should hire a real president, not a man who likes to play one on TV

It’s been clear since day one that Donald Trump sees himself as a glorified internet troll and cable news pundit, not a leader with real responsibilities.

Over the past six months, as the coronavirus wreaked havoc all across America, the consequences of electing such a man have been catastrophic.

More than 170,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and millions are out of work. Instead of developing an aggressive response to these twin crises, Trump has tried to muddle through by passing the buck and holding made-for-TV press conferences.

In November, voters will have the opportunity to hire a real president, not just a con man who likes to play one on TV.

