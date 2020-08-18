Bill Clinton Triggers A Screaming Trump Twitter Meltdown With The Truth

Advertisements

Trump is watching the Democratic convention and melting down after he was called out by Bill Clinton for the US coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Clinton said during his speech at the Democratic convention:

Only when COVID exploded in even more states did he encourage people to wear masks. By then many more were dying. When asked about the surge in deaths, he shrugged and said, “It is what it is.” But did it have to be this way?

No. COVID hit us much harder than it had to.

We have just 4 percent of the world’s population, but 25 percent of the world’s COVID cases. Our unemployment rate is more than twice as high as South Korea’s, 2 1/2 times the United Kingdom’s, and more than three times Japan’s.

Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple. At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.

Trump responded with a meltdown tweet:

Tell the Dems that we have more Cases because we do FAR more Testing than any other Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Testing is not the reason why the United States leads the world in coronavirus cases. The US leads the world in coronavirus cases because Trump has completely failed to respond to the pandemic. Bill Clinton triggered Trump by doing something simple.

Former President Clinton pointed out Trump’s record on the pandemic. Trump knows that his pandemic failure is his biggest weakness, and Bill Clinton’s detailing of that failure sent Trump into a tailspin.

