The Senate Made A Criminal Referral Of Donald Trump Jr. And Jared Kushner To Prosecutors

The Senate Intelligence Committee made criminal referrals of Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner to federal prosecutors in 2019.

NBC News reported:

The Republican and Democratic chairmen of the Senate Intelligence Committee made criminal referrals of Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, Erik Prince and Sam Clovis to federal prosecutors in 2019, passing along their suspicions that the men may have misled the committee during their testimony, an official familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The official confirmed reports in the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post, which reported on the matter last week. A criminal referral to the Justice Department means Congress believes a matter warrants investigation for potential violation of the law.

The Senate had reason to believe that members of Trump’s family had misled or made false statements to the Intelligence Committee during their Russia investigation testimony.

The Committee also found that Donald Trump made false statements to Robert Mueller in his written answers, and also detailed how the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and WikiLeaks by using Roger Stone as a middle man.

The Senate Intelligence Committee thought that members of Trump’s own family lied to Congress. The investigation confirms much of what has been suspected since 2016, and it also paints a damning portrait of Republican Senators on their failure to hold Donald Trump and his administration accountable.

