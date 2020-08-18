John Kasich Delivers DNC Speech That Could Help Joe Biden Win Ohio

Advertisements

Former Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night and delivered a speech that could help Joe Biden win the Buckeye State in November.

During his remarks, Kasich said that while he may be a Republican, his allegiance to the country is more important than politics.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention,” the former governor and GOP presidential candidate said. “In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”

Advertisements

Kasich said that what draws him to Biden is “his experience and his wisdom and his decency,” which will bring the country together after four years of the most divisive president in history.

“Yes, there are areas where Joe and I absolutely disagree. But that’s OK because that’s America,” Kasich said. “Because whatever our differences, we respect one another as human beings, each of us searching for justice and for purpose.”

Video:

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks at the #DemConvention: “We’re being taken down the wrong road by a president who has pitted one against the other.” “I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country.” https://t.co/ox37AApufY pic.twitter.com/TaWoUDzqAb — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2020

Kasich could help Biden carry battleground Ohio

In 2016, not only did Kasich beat Trump by double digits in the Ohio GOP primary, but he left office with high popularity among both Republicans and Democrats in the state.

Right now, Biden is in a much stronger position in Ohio than Hillary Clinton ever was in 2016. According to RealClearPolitics, Biden is leading Trump in the state by about two percentage points.

With the popular former Ohio governor throwing his full support behind the Democratic ticket, it could give Joe Biden a boost in a state Donald Trump cannot afford to lose.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter