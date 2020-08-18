John McCain’s Widow Cindy to Speak at DNC Tuesday Night

Advertisements

Donald Trump did not have a good day on Monday when it comes to shoring up Republican support. Miles Taylor, who served at the DHS Cheif of Staff under Trump released an ad slamming the president and endorsing his opponent Joe Biden.

The first night of the Democratic National Convention also featured a number of prominent lawmakers who explained why they were turning away from Trump. While John Kasich and Christine Whitman ripped the President, they proimised there would be other Republicans willing to do so.

Tuesday night’s event will feature yet another big GOP name who doesn’t support Trump. Cindy McCain, whose husband was the 2008 Republican Presidential nominee will speak during the festivities.

There was clearly no love lost between McCain and Trump while the Arizona senator was still living. The President famously said of McCain in 2016, “I like people who weren’t captured.

When McCain passed away in 2018, Trump was told that the family would prefer not to have him present at the funeral.

And tonight, Cindy McCain will speak for his the President’s opponent, despite the party he represents. The video will be more about her husband’s friendship with Joe Biden than his ill-will with Trump.

Cindy McCain will say of her husband and Biden’s relationship, “They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them.”