Mike Pompeo Aide Orders The State Department To ‘Immediately’ Dig Up Dirt On Joe Biden

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is ordering the State Department to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden with just over two months to go until the presidential election.

According to Politico, “A top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered senior State Department officials to compile additional documents for two Republican senators investigating the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe and Joe Biden’s dealings with Ukraine.”

The idea that GOP senators and the State Department are conspiring to derail Biden’s presidential campaign would be stunning if it wasn’t so on-brand for this corrupt administration.

More from Politico:

The memo, dated Aug. 17, is in response to a July 28 request from Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa for records and information about the bureau’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation and the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. The memo asked officials to compile specific materials related to the 2016-era Russia investigation as part of a wide-ranging document request from the senators that included information about Ukraine and Obama officials. It shows the senators are actively collecting documents in an investigation that has taken on political overtones — and one Democrats say has been seeded with Russian disinformation — less than 80 days from the election. The Pompeo aide who tasked the officials with collecting the records, State Department Executive Secretary Lisa Kenna, ordered recipients of the memo to “immediately search their files for any electronic or paper records responsive to this request, to include emails, documents, spreadsheets, databases, and electronic media, etc.” … The memo also asks recipients to refer to Grassley and Johnson’s letter — which asks for more records about the Obama administration’s Ukraine policies, including whether anti-corruption funding or support to Kyiv may have been “misused” — when considering document searches, and notes that the department has already addressed some of the other senators’ requests related to Ukraine and the Bidens.

Trump is desperate for an October surprise

The move by the State Department to dig up dirt on Joe Biden comes as a newly released Senate Intelligence Committee report reveals that Trump lied to Mueller during the Russia investigation.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier, “Trump lied to Mueller about conversations with Roger Stone about WikiLeaks, which is perjury.”

The bipartisan Senate report revealed that Trump colluded with WikiLeaks to have Russia-hacked DNC emails released less than an hour after the Access Hollywood tape hit the airwaves in 2016.

With Joe Biden still leading by a comfortable margin and a bipartisan Senate report confirming that Donald Trump colluded with Russia in 2016, it’s no surprise that the State Department is moving swiftly to dig up an October surprise.

