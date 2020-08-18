NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Strikes Down Trump’s False Claim of a Coronavirus “Surge” in Her Country

Advertisements

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded to President Donald Trump’s claim that the country is currently struggling with the virus after containing the outbreak. On the same day that New Zealand reported just nine new cases, the United States reported 40,612.

“We are still one of the best-performing countries in the world when it comes to COVID,” Ardern said earlier today. “Our workers are focused on keeping it that way.”

“Obviously it’s patently wrong,” Ardern said when journalists asked her about Trump’s comments. “I don’t think there’s any comparison between New Zealand’s current cluster and the tens of thousands of cases that are being seen daily in the United States. Obviously, every country is experiencing its own fight with COVID-19. It is a tricky virus, but not one where I would compare New Zealand’s current status to the United States.”

You can watch Ardern’s statements below.

Yesterday, Trump suggested that New Zealand’s response to the virus had faltered.