Postmaster General Suspends Trump’s Mail Sabotage Operation

Advertisements

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he will be suspending Trump’s changes in USPS operations until after the election.

In a statement, DeJoy said:

The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards. The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day. The 630,000 dedicated women and men of the Postal Service are committed, ready and proud to meet this sacred duty.

Advertisements

I am announcing today the expansion of our current leadership taskforce on election mail to enhance our ongoing work and partnership with state and local election officials in jurisdictions throughout the country. Leaders of our postal unions and management associations have committed to joining this taskforce to ensure strong coordination throughout our organization. Because of the unprecedented demands of the 2020 election, this taskforce will help ensure that election officials and voters are well informed and fully supported by the Postal Service.

I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability. I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election. In the meantime, there are some longstanding operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.

I want to assure all Americans of the following:

Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.

Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.

No mail processing facilities will be closed.

And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.

In addition, effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.

Trump attacked Speaker of the House Pelosi on Monday for taking action to stop the USPS sabotage.

In plain English, DeJoy’s statement means that Trump is backing down due to the blistering and unrelenting criticism that he has gotten for his act of sabotage.

It is a familiar pattern, Trump violates laws and rules to see what he can get away with. If the public reaction is too intense, he backs down.

There are still valid concerns about overtime hours and staffing, and the House needs to keep the pressure on, but DeJoy’s statement is a sign that the American people are beating back Trump’s USPS sabotage.