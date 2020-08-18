Trump Claims Biden and Harris Represent “Left-Wing Fascism”

Advertisements

Donald Trump launched a stunning attack on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday, claiming the Democratic presidential ticket would introduce fascism from the left.

The President made the remarks to supporters in Minnesota. He openly called the former Vice President and California Senator fascists.

Trump said Biden is a “puppet of left-wing extremists trying to erase our borders, eliminate our police, indoctrinate our children, vilify our heroes, take away our energy.”

A Biden presidency will “replace American freedom with left-wing fascism,” he said.

Watch the video:

President Trump says Biden-Harris platform will usher in "left-wing fascism": "Fascists. They are fascists. Some of them, not all of them, but some of them." pic.twitter.com/fBiw8XGo3F — The Hill (@thehill) August 18, 2020

“Fascists. They are fascists,” Trump said.

“Some of them, not all of them, but some of them,” Trump said.

“But they’re getting closer and closer. We have to win this election. But the proud people of Minnesota will not let this happen.”

The President seemed to tar many Democrats with the label though his initial focus was on the Biden campaign, which Harris only recently joined. Fascism is also a far-right ideology.

Earlier, Trump had told people in the state that he represented law and order.

“I’m here to help you,” he said. “We will bring back law and order to your community. We will bring it back, and we will bring it back immediately.”

