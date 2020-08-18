Trump Committed Perjury By Lying To Mueller About WikiLeaks Conversations

Advertisements

According to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Trump lied to Mueller about conversations with Roger Stone about WikiLeaks, which is perjury.

According to the Senate Intelligence Committee report:



Trump, in written responses to the SCO, stated: “I do not recall discussing WikiLeaks with [Stone], nor do I recall being aware of Mr. Stone having discussed WikiLeaks with individuals associated with my campaign.”

Trump further claimed that he had “no recollection of the specifics of any conversations I had with Mr. Stone between June 1, 2016 and November 8, 2016.” Despite Trump’s recollection, the Committee assesses that Trump did, in fact, speak with Stone about WikiLeaks and with members of his Campaign about Stone’saccess to WikiLeaks on multiple occasions.

In other words, Trump committed perjury.

The evidence in the report is damning. While Russia was carrying out an operation to influence the 2016 election for Trump, the Trump campaign was working with Russia and WikiLeaks to use the Russian hacked emails against Hillary Clinton.

The reason why Trump remains obsessed with trying to make the Russia scandal vanish is that he is trying to run the same con on the American people in 2020. Trump wants overt foreign election meddling to help his campaign, and he also wants covert information from foreign governments that he can use against Joe Biden.

Republicans tried to remove Bill Clinton from office for lying in a civil suit, but they has turned a complete blind eye to Donald Trump lying about working with an enemy of America to gain an advantage in a presidential election.

Senate Republicans have got to go because Trump perjured himself and they have done nothing to punish him.

