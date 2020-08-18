Chuck Schumer Tells America, “Donald Trump Has Quit On You.”

Advertisements

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had a simple and direct message to America, “Donald Trump has quit on you.”

Schumer said:

Today Donald Trump has divided our country, diminished our greatness, and demeans everything that this statue represents. He even hid in a bunker as Americans were teargassed and beaten. Millions are jobless. 170,000 Americans have died from COVID. And Donald Trump says it is what it is. A president should never say “It is what it is.” President Lincoln, honoring the great sacrifice at Gettysburg, didn’t say “It is what it is.” President Roosevelt seeing a third of the nation ill-housed, ill-clad, and ill-nourished didn’t say “It is what it is”. America, Donald Trump has quit on you. We need a president with dignity, integrity, and the experience to lead us out of this crisis. A man with a steady hand and a big heart who will never, ever quit on America. That man is my friend Joe Biden. He will be a great president. But if we’re going to win this battle for the soul of our nation, Joe can’t do it alone.

Democrats must take back the Senate. We will stay united from Sanders and Warren to Manchin and Warner. And with our unity, we will bring bold and dramatic change to our country. Let me tell you some of the things we do. With president Biden, vice president Harris and a democratic majority, we will make health care affordable for all. We will undo the vicious inequality of income and wealth that has plagued America for far too long. And we’ll take strong, decisive action to combat climate change and save the planet. We will protect voting rights, fight systemic racism in the criminal justice system and in our economy, and restore a supreme court that looks out for the people, not corporations. We’ll rebuild our infrastructure and make sure every home from the inner city to rural America has broadband. We will save the post office and once and for all defeat COVID-19, this evil disease.

Video:

Chuck Schumer tells America that Donald Trump has quit on you. #DemConvention #DemConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/NCRJMgVDSy — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 19, 2020

Schumer’s message was powerful. Trump has quit on America, and now it is time for America to fire Donald Trump, and elect a Democratic Senate majority that will govern hand in hand with Joe Biden to restore America back to its former greatness.

