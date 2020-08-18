Trump Rages at Michelle Obama Following Blockbuster DNC Speech

Advertisements

Donald Trump reacted poorly to Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night. The President took to Twitter to slam her and her husband.

The former First Lady’s speech to the convention was widely praised for its clear criticisms of the President. Trump’s early morning tweets on Tuesday show he’d seen at least some of it.

“Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump wrote.

Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Advertisements

“Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement.”

“My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before,” he went on.

“Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!”

In a later tweet, Trump returned to a false claim about Barack Obama spying on his 2016 presidential campaign and again accused the former president of treason.

“The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more,” he said.

“Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!” Trump mocked.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter