Trump Tantrums Over Michelle Obama’s Speech, While Pardoning Susan B. Anthony

Advertisements

Donald Trump took another swipe at Michelle Obama on Tuesday during a press conference announcing a pardon for long-dead women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony.

The President announced his decision to pardon Anthony on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Anthony was convicted of voting illegally in 1872.

However, Trump moved on from his symbolic pardon of a women’s rights icon to attacking the former First Lady, whose speech at the Democratic National Convention was widely praised.

Advertisements

Watch:

Trump's announcement that he's pardoning Susan B. Anthony is met with laughter pic.twitter.com/ycIFtFtQOQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2020

“She was over her head, and frankly, she should’ve made the speech live, which she didn’t do, she taped it,” Trump said.

“And it was not only taped, it was tape a long time ago, because she had the wrong deaths.”

Obama had said there were over 150,000 deaths, whereas there are currently more than 170,000. It’s not clear why Trump would feel the need to highlight this particular discrepancy.

He also chose to attack Barack Obama’s administration, repeating a claim that his handling of H1N1 was poorly received.

“They got very bad reviews,” Trump said.

“If you look at the Gallup poll, Gallup did a review of them. Now you have to understand, that was a far lesser, ah, vicious disease. It was not in the same ballpark…by the way Gallup, at the same time, gave us very good reviews.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter