Trump Suggests Re-Running the Election Over Mail-In Ballots: “They’ll Have To Do It Again”

Donald Trump has claimed the presidential election may have to be re-run because of mail-in ballots. The President again repeated the false claim about voter fraud.

At a press conference announcing a pardon for Susan B. Anthony, Trump was asked about mail-in-voting. He responded by attacking the Democrats and questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming election.

“The Democrats want to make it a political issue. It’s not a political issue, it’s really about a correct vote. You have to get voting right,” the President said.

“You can’t have millions and millions of ballots sent all over the place, sent to people that are dead, sent to dogs, cats. Sent to everyone. This is a serious situation, this isn’t games, and you have to get it right.”

“I just want to get it right. Win, lose, or draw — I think I’m going to win — win, lose, or draw, we have to get it right,” Trump said.

“We have to have honest voting.”

Trump once again made a distinction between mail-in ballots and absentee ballots, though they’re the same thing. He has repeatedly done this in an effort not to discourage his own voters in states like Florida.

“By the way, absentee is great, it’s been working for a long time like in Florida,” he said.

“Absentee, you request and it comes in, and then you send it back. Absentee is great, but universal is going to be a disaster the likes of which our country has never seen.”

“It’ll end up being a rigged election or they will never come out with an outcome. They’ll have to do it again, and nobody wants that,” Trump said.

“And I don’t want that.”

