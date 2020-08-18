Tucker Carlson Spins Out On Live TV Over Michelle Obama’s Well-Received DNC Speech

Advertisements

True to form, Tucker Carlson spun out on live television Tuesday night, throwing a tantrum over Michelle Obama’s widely praised speech on night one of the Democratic National Convention.

Playing to his audience of one – Donald Trump – the Fox News talking head suggested that the former first lady is like the leader of a religious cult.

“You probably still think of the left as secular, but not anymore. They are fervent, religious fanatics,” Carlson said. “Michelle Obama is their L. Ron Hubbard.”

Carlson, who defends a president who routinely slurs his way through delusional campaign rallies, called Obama’s speech “pedestrian.”

“It was totally pedestrian like almost everything Michelle Obama says,” he said. “But you can’t admit that. You’ve got to pretend that she’s Aristotle.”

Carlson said:

You probably still think of the left as secular, but not anymore. They are fervent, religious fanatics. Michelle Obama is their L. Ron Hubbard. Everything she does is good, by definition. She is the most beautiful, the smartest, the wisest. If Michelle Obama played golf, she would shoot an 18 every time. In the words of Van Jones, her speech last night was extraordinary. Even though, as you know if you saw it, it was exactly the opposite of that. The speech was ordinary. It was totally pedestrian like almost everything Michelle Obama says. But you can’t admit that. You’ve got to pretend that she’s Aristotle. That’s the law.

Tucker Carlson just confirmed how successful Michelle Obama’s speech was

It was pretty clear even during Michelle Obama’s speech on Monday night that she was hitting it out of the park.

After four years of listening to Donald Trump spew divisive venom on a daily basis, Obama’s speech served was a breath of fresh air for millions of Americans who are simply exhausted by this presidency.

Tucker Carlson’s on-brand freakout on Tuesday night only confirmed what was already pretty clear: Michelle Obama hit a home run on the first night of the DNC.

