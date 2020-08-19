2016 Revisted: Hillary Clinton Returns to DNC to Make Another Case Against Trump

Advertisements

4 years ago, Hillary Clinton used her platform at the Democratic National Convention to talk about the danger Donald Trump posed to America. Many voters chose not to listen and Trump was elected President.

And over the last 3 1/2 years, many of the claims the former Secretary of State have come true. Unemployment is over 10%. 170,000 Americans have died from a virus that nearly every other industrialized country was able to contain.

On Wednesday night, Clinton will again make the case against Trump. According to pre-released remarks, the former First Lady will tell voters:

“I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is. America needs a president who shows the same compassion, determination, and leadership in the White House that we see in our communities. Throughout this crisis, Americans have kept going – checking on neighbors, showing up to jobs as first responders and in hospitals, grocery stores, and nursing homes. Because it still takes a village.”

Advertisements

The former Secretary of State will also talk about the advice she gives to people who feel they should have done something back in 2016. “For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worst, ‘I should have voted.’ Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are.”

Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention will begin at 9PM EST on multiple channels.