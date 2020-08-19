Jill Biden: It’s “Ridiculous” to Claim Joe Biden Is in Cognitive Decline

Advertisements

Jill Biden has hit out at claims that her husband, Joe Biden, is suffering from cognitive decline. The Trump campaign has tried to make his mental fitness an election issue.

The former Second Lady spoke to NBC on Wednesday about a Trump campaign ad suggesting the former Vice President’s mind is declining. Similar claims have been made about Donald Trump.

“No, it’s ridiculous,” Dr. Biden said.

“Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day talking to governors who are calling him and Nancy Pelosi. He’s on the Zoom, he’s doing fundraisers, he’s doing briefings.

“He doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning until 11 at night, so that’s ridiculous,” she said.

Biden also discussed vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris. Harris had clashed with the Vice President during debates, but Biden said that was in the past.

“It was a debate, and we moved on from there,” Biden said.

“We’ve come together and we’ve united. We hope to unite the country, so I think it’s really turned into something quite positive.”

In an earlier interview on MSNBC, Biden praised Harris.

“Kamala was both of our choices,” she said. “I admire strong women.”

