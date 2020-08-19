Kamala Harris Tells Trump, “I know a predator when I see one.”

Advertisements

Kamala Harris had a message for Trump and the country that was impossible to miss. She said, “I know a predator when I see one.”

Sen. Harris said, “That led me to become a lawyer, a district attorney, attorney general and a United States senator. And at every step of the way, I’ve been guided by the words I spoke from the first time I stood in a courtroom. Kamala Harris for the people. I have fought for children and survivors of sexual assault. I fought against transnational criminal organizations. I took on the biggest banks and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges. I know a predator when I see one.”

Video:

Kamala Harris, "I know a predator when I see one." #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/lvamdji5pr — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 20, 2020

Harris might have been talking about her record, but it was clear that she was also talking about Donald Trump. There has never been a bigger predator as president in US history, and Joe Biden has picked a running mate who has spent her career taking down predators, and now Kamala Harris is coming for the predator in the Oval Office