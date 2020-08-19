Mark Meadows Ignores Bin Laden to Falsely Claim Trump Is the Only President to Take Out a Terrorist

Advertisements

Mark Meadows claimed on Wednesday that Donald Trump is the only president to go after and kill a terrorist – completely ignoring the U.S. taking out Osama Bin Laden.

The White House Chief of Staff spoke to Fox News and was apparently citing the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. That killing which was widely condemned even by American allies.

“This is the only president who actually went after a terrorist and took him out,” Meadows said.

Watch the video:

On Fox & Friends, Mark Meadows lies that Donald Trump is "the only president who actually went after a terrorist and took him out." pic.twitter.com/Wyqio9f4LB — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 19, 2020

This is not the case. Former President Barack Obama authorized the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011. Bin Laden was the architect of the 9/11 attacks and the most wanted terrorist in the world.

Meadows had spent some of his interview tacitly attacking the Obama even before this comment. He claimed “not a single American believes that President Trump inherited a good economy.”

“He made a great economy, and he’s doing it again in this v-shaped recovery,” Meadows said.

The Fox News hosts didn’t correct Meadows’ assertion about Trump and he went on to suggest federal agents could be sent back into Portland, Oregon following their disastrous time there.

“It looks like we’re going to have to, they’re not doing the job,” he said.

