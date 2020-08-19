New Ad Warns Seniors in Vital Swing States About Trump’s Attacks on USPS

Advertisements

A new television ad created by MoveOn Political Action warns seniors in three vital swing states about President Donald Trump’s attacks on the United States Postal Service (USPS). The ads are set to air in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania, states the president won in 2016 but that are very much in play during this year’s general election as the country grapples with concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“At a time when a pandemic is keeping us apart, the U.S. Postal Service continues to bring us together. But as the Postal Service raises us up, Donald Trump wants to drag it—and us—down,” the ad declares.

It continues: “While mail carriers brave the pandemic, Trump’s new Postmaster General is slashing hours and creating long delays, even stopping delivery in some places. Trump wants to destroy the Postal Service, and seniors will be hardest hit. Without the Postal Service we’ll be forced to pay higher prices for everything from prescriptions by mail to sending birthday cards. And many rural communities would be completely cut off, left without a post office. For more than 200 years the U.S. Postal Service has been there to keep us connected. We can’t let Trump take away this lifeline. … Vote November 3.”

You can watch the ad below.

MoveOn plans to support a major, grassroots national day of action this Saturday, August 22.

“The USPS has been a lifeline during this pandemic, especially for senior citizens in remote areas in states like Maine. It is unconscionable that our president would even consider allowing this critical public service and government agency to fail,” said Rahna Epting, Executive Director of MoveOn. “Over the past three months, USPS workers have been showing up to work without fail, delivering vital medications and supplies. Postal service workers are essential, and our nation would be in dire straits without them.”