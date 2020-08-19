Obama To Call Trump A Failure In Democratic Convention Speech

Advertisements

During his remarks at the Democratic convention, former President Barack Obama will tear apart Trump for failing America.

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.

But he never did. He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.

Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.

Obama is correct. Trump has failed as a president because he never took the presidency seriously, put in the work, or used the presidency to benefit anyone other than himself and his allies. A president who doesn’t read and spends roughly four days a week in the White House working a roughly five hour day can’t claim to be taking the duties of the office seriously.

Trump appears to spend more time tweeting, watching TV, and golfing than he does in the White House governing.

Trump treats the presidency like it’s a part-time job.

Joe Biden will be a full-time president.