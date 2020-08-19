Pence Brags About Manufacturing Jobs as Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear

Advertisements

On Wednesday night, Barack Obama will be speaking at the Democratic National Convention. Knowing that this oration will be hotly anticipated by many Americans, the Trump administration is focused on attacking the 44th President.

Mike Pence tried to do so on Wednesday by comparing the manufacturing jobs created by Obama to those created by Donald Trump. Ironically, he was doing so on the same day that Trump called for a boycott of American manufacturer, Goodyear.

The Vice President took to Twitter writing:

Advertisements

“Joe Biden and Barack Obama oversaw the loss of 200,000 manufacturing jobs. And in the summer of 2016, Barack Obama actually said that those jobs were never going to come back. He asked, ‘What magic wand do you have?’ We didn’t need a magic wand. We needed President Donald Trump in the White House. 500,000 manufacturing jobs created in three and half years. American manufacturing is coming BACK under President Donald Trump.”

Your President is actively organizing a boycott of Goodyear, an American company based on Ohio. https://t.co/VAu6CByZ4L — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) August 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, upset at a ban on political attire in the workplace, Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear, writing, “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)”

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Goodyear is located in Akron, Ohio. The President desperately needs to win the state of Ohio in order to have much of a chance against Biden. Senator Sherrod Brown has already predicted that Ohio voters will make Trump pay for the comments.