Trump Asks His Supporters to Boycott Goodyear Tires Because of a Ban on MAGA Hats

Advertisements

President Donald Trump called on his supporters to boycott Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. after it announced a ban on “Make America Great Again” (or MAGA) hats as part of a “zero tolerance” policy in the workplace.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!),” the president wrote.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Advertisements

The tweet came just as a Fox News segment on Goodyear’s policy aired on television, signaling that the president was watching Fox earlier this morning and chose to respond to it. A photo circulating on social media shows a slide that was presented during a diversity training. Goodyear considers Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) Pride acceptable. Under unacceptable: “Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.”

In which the president of the United States calls for a boycott of Goodyear tires, apparently in response to a Fox segment he was watching. Left, Fox Business' Varney & Co., 10:23 a.m.

Right, Trump, 10:33 a.m. pic.twitter.com/lJg2DUPpxz — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 19, 2020