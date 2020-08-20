Former DHS Official: Some of Trump’s Closest Advisers Didn’t Think He Had The Mental Acuity To Do The Job

Advertisements

A former official at the Department of Homeland Security has said top advisers to Donald Trump doubted he had the mental acuity to do his job correctly.

Miles Taylor, a former DHS chief of staff, spoke to CNN on Thursday morning and shocked the network’s host, Alisyn Camerota, with his blunt description of what went on in the White House.

Taylor said he spoke “daily” to “people literally didn’t feel like he was up to the job.”

Advertisements

“I’m telling you with every fiber of my being that some of the President’s closest advisers did not think he had the mental acuity to do the actual job,” Taylor said.

Watch the video:

“Some of the President’s closest advisers did not think he had the mental acuity to do the actual job… He can’t focus and he fidgets and he gets confused… I hardly ever saw Donald Trump read a document he was handed,” says Miles Taylor, a former DHS official. pic.twitter.com/T7gRT77Les — New Day (@NewDay) August 20, 2020

He went on to describe Trump’s behavior in the Situation Room.

“You would sit there trying to keep your jaw from hitting the floor because you’re trying to present the President information he needs,” Taylor said.

“And he can’t keep his mind on it. He can’t focus, he fidgets and he gets confused. But this is the guy that needs to protect our country in the emergency and he can barely focus on what’s in front of him.

“This is the truth. This is what I witnessed,” Taylor said.

“This is what many people witnessed, and I hope others will overcome that fear about what might happen in their personal lives if they speak out against the President.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter