Joe Biden Makes Trump Tremble With Powerful Acceptance Speech

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination and wasted no time cutting through the darkness that has covered America under Donald Trump.

Biden said, “The current president has cloaked American darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear, too much division. Here and now I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us, for we the people, to come together and make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America. We’ll choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege. I’m a proud Democrat. And I’ll be proud to carry the banner of our party into the general election. It’s a great honor and humanity, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America.”

Biden drilled Trump, “What we know about this president is he’s given four more years to be what he’s been for the last 4 years. A president who takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cozies up to dictators and fans the flames of hate and division. He’ll wake up every day believing the job is all about him, never about you. Is that the America you want for you, your family, your children? I see a different America. One that’s generous and strong, selfless and humble. It’s an America we can rebuild together.”

Joe Biden didn’t get bogged down with big policy details. Biden showed more oratory skills than he has been given credit for. As Trump struggles to read a teleprompter, Biden delivered a speech full of power, passion, conviction, and hope.

Trump has been afraid of running against Joe Biden for years, and on the biggest stage, the former vice president showed why Trump is running scared.

