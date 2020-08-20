Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is Crushing It At The Democratic Convention

Advertisements

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has landed several big jokes in the opening minutes of the final night of the Democratic convention.

Louis-Dreyfus reminded America that Joe Biden knows how to read and he reads:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Joe Biden not only knows how to read but also he reads everything." #DemConvention #DemConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/QE6TtRmP8d — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 21, 2020

Later she added, “Just remember, Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus strikes again, "Just remember, Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there." #DemConvention #DemConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/MhJBrh3bdl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 21, 2020

She and Andrew Yang joked about Mike Pence getting steamrolled in a debate with Kamala Harris:

Andrew Yang and Julia Louis-Dreyfus take on Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/k3GwD3fS6T — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 21, 2020

The idea of putting Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the final night of the convention was a brilliant idea. The Democratic convention has done a great job of putting on an entertaining convention in an unprecedented time.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is crushing it by adding humor without overshadowing the night and making the Democratic convention a good time that will stand in contrast to what is certain to be Trumpian carnival of fear, division, gloom, and doom next week.