NAACP Sues Postmaster General for “Blatant Attempt to Obstruct the Mail System”

The NAACP has announced it’s suing the Postmaster General amid the ongoing crisis at the U.S. Postal Service and worries about the integrity of the election.

The nation’s leading Civil Rights organization filed the suit in Washington, D.C. against the U.S.P.S and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump donor and appointee.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson explained the reasons for the lawsuit in a statement.

“As the country faces an uphill battle against COVID-19 and systemic racism, we’re witnessing a significant onslaught against our postal system at a time when prompt mail delivery matters more than ever, especially for voters of color,” Johnson said.

“This willful and blatant attempt to obstruct the mail system amidst a pandemic and on the precipice of a pivotal election is a direct threat to the people of this nation’s right to vote in a fair and free election,” he said.

The NAACP argues that DeJoy’s changes have caused delays in the postal service and that they harm Americans.

“These delays have caused Americans to go without medicines and benefits, and they have prevented eligible Americans from voting by mail in their primary elections,” the organization said.

The NAACP becomes the latest group to hit at DeJoy’s running of the post office. The AARP issued a statement earlier this week calling on him not to disrupt mail service.

