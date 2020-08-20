Poll: More Than Half of People Who Didn’t Vote in 2016 Say They’ll Vote for Biden

Advertisements

More than half of people who didn’t vote in 2016 say they’ll vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November’s general election, according to preliminary data of a USC Dornsife poll released today. The poll surveyed roughly 1,500 respondents between August 11-16. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

Biden has a 20-point lead over Trump among non-voters: 52 percent of non-voters in 2016 said they plan to vote for Biden this November. 32 percent said the same for Trump.

The poll also found that Biden enjoys an 11-point lead among voters who backed a third-party candidate in the last presidential election. 41 percent of those voters saying they plan to vote for Biden while just 30 percent said they plan to vote for Trump. 28 percent said they plan to vote for a third-party candidate.

Biden is also popular among those who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. 92 percent of those voters say they will vote for Biden. Four percent say they plan to vote for Trump; the remaining four percent say they will vote for another candidate.

Trump, meanwhile, remains enormously popular among those who voted for him in 2016. 88 percent of those who voted for Trump in the last general election say they will cast their ballots for him again. Nine percent of voters who voted for him in 2016 said they will back Biden this November. Four percent signaled they’ll vote for another candidate.

Biden is poised to accept his party’s presidential nomination later tonight.