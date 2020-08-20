Trump Adviser Admits To Nicolle Wallace That The DNC Has Been A Huge Success

Advertisements

Even advisers close to Donald Trump – the ones that haven’t been arrested, that is – are admitting that Joe Biden will win the November election if the structure of the race doesn’t significantly and quickly change.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said the Democratic Party’s successful convention has at least one Trump ally worried that there is nothing the president can do to save his reelection bid.

“The way you know how good [the DNC] is, I talked to a Trump ally today who said that if the race stays in its current structure … if it remains in this format, a referendum on Donald Trump, he will face certain defeat,” the MSNBC host said.

Nicolle Wallace says a Trump adviser told her Biden will win if the election continues to be a referendum on the president. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/iF164gcwhH — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 21, 2020

Wallace said:

The way you know how good [the DNC] is, I talked to a Trump ally today who said that if the race stays in its current structure – a referendum on Donald Trump, which is what they made this week about. There’s the introduction to Sen. Harris and there’s storytelling about Joe Biden, but at its core, the punch lines, the gut punches have all been about Donald Trump’s failures – his failure to protect the country from COVID, his failure to lead the country on the world stage. If it remains in this format, a referendum on Donald Trump, he will face certain defeat. … But I think what they view as an open question admittedly is whether Trump can do anything to turn this into a choice. And when you’re the incumbent, that’s your only chance of winning is if it’s a choice between two things. It is not just what we’ve witnessed. It’s not just powerful and emotional speeches. It’s not just everything lining up and complementing each other. It’s an acknowledgment from the other side that if it remains as it is now – a referendum on Trump – he will lose.

The DNC has made Trump’s climb even steeper

The Democratic National Convention, which will culminate in Joe Biden’s acceptance speech on Thursday night, has been a huge success – particularly given just how much the event was turned upside down by the pandemic.

From Michelle Obama’s home run to Barack Obama’s call to action to Kamala Harris’ historic VP nomination, it’s made Trump’s already-steep climb to reelection that much steeper.

Over the past four days, Democrats have shown voters the kind of country America can be if they just show up at the polls on Nov. 3.

