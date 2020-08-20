Trump Attacks the Late John McCain But Claims His Campaign Was Sabotaged

Advertisements

Donald Trump lashed out at the late John McCain on Thursday while also agreeing with the false suggestion that his 2008 campaign was sabotaged from the inside.

The President retweeted a video of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin telling Fox New’s Tucker Carlson that the Republican presidential campaign in 2008 was sabotaged by some people now publicly opposed to Trump.

Trump agreed with the former vice presidential candidate but also took the opportunity to attack the deceased senator.

“Sarah is correct,” Trump tweeted. McCain was a lousy candidate with lots of bad policy, but the ‘deadheads’ sabotaged his campaign from the inside, and never gave him a chance to win.”

Sarah is correct. McCain was a lousy candidate with lots of bad policy, but the “deadheads” sabotaged his campaign from the inside, and never gave him a chance to win. Hope they were happy with OBiden, who gave you me! https://t.co/rynLuGRKHA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

“Hope they were happy with OBiden, who gave you me!”

Trump frequently criticized McCain while he was alive and the senator’s death doesn’t seem to have discouraged the President from his continued attacks on the Republican stalwart.

Palin’s criticism of former Republican operatives Steve Schmidt and Nicolle Wallace appears to be her first noteworthy contribution to the 2020 election cycle.

She was widely considered a catastrophic choice for McCain’s running mate and Schmidt, who advised the campaign, has offered unrestrained criticism of her lack of preparedness.

