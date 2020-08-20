Trump Says He Is Going To Send Law Enforcement To Intimidate Voters

Advertisements

Trump told Sean Hannity that he is going to send law enforcement to the polls on election day in an apparent attempt to intimidate voters.

Trump said, “We’re going to have everything. We’re going to have sheriffs, and law enforcement, and US attornies. We’re going to have everybody. We’re going to have attorney generals, but it’s very hard. You have some of these states like Nevada sending them out like Nevada where they don’t even have to check the signatures, so anyone can sign it.”

Trump then went on another lie-filled rant about mail-in voting and how the election is going to be stolen from him.,

BREAKING: Trump tells Hannity that he will send law enforcement to the polls. Not without a legal fight he won’t!pic.twitter.com/avRoWh5Qfo — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 21, 2020

Trump’s plan is straight out of the authoritarian playbook. He is trying to make sure that people can’t vote, and those who try to vote will be intimidated by law enforcement at the polls. Trump’s plan to send cops to the polls is a bid to stop Latinos and African-Americans from voting.

Donald Trump is going to pull out all of the stops to intimidate voters and cheat his way to a second term. Trump isn’t hiding it. He is out to cheat to win.

