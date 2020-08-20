Trump Ordered To Turn Over His Tax Returns After Bannon Goes To Jail

Advertisements

First, Steve Bannon was taken into custody, and then a judge ordered Donald Trump to turn over his tax returns to the Manhattan DA.

The New York Times reported:



A federal judge on Thursday rejected President Trump’s latest effort to block the Manhattan district attorney from obtaining his tax returns, roundly dismissing Mr. Trump’s arguments that the prosecutor’s grand jury subpoena was “wildly overbroad” and issued in bad faith.

Advertisements

…..

Judge Marrero dismissed the president’s argument that Mr. Vance had embarked on a politically motivated fishing expedition, saying in his decision that “established judicial process” did not “automatically transform into an incidence of incapacitating harassment and ill-will merely because the proceedings potentially may implicate the president.”

As the Democratic Party is holding a rousing virtual convention that is drawing rave reviews for their Biden/Harris ticket, both the electoral and legal winds appear to be shifting against Donald Trump.

The reason why Trump is going to try to delegitimize the election and cling on to power by any means necessary can be found in the person of DA Cyrus Vance, who is investigating Trump for bank fraud, as the President is accused of lying on loan applications about the value of his assets.

Former Trump campaign manager and White House adviser Steve Bannon has gone to jail, and now Donald Trump could be looking at the same fate as he is going to need an unlikely Hail Mary from the Supreme Court to continue to keep his tax returns hidden.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook