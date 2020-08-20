Trump Threatens To Withhold Fire Relief Funds As California Burns

Advertisements

Taking aim at a state he hasn’t even pretended to care about over the past four years, Donald Trump threatened to withhold fire relief funds from California on Thursday.

During a stream-of-consciousness ramble in Pennsylvania, Trump said the federal government might “make them pay” because – according to him – California hasn’t swept its forest floors.

“They’re starting again in California,” Trump said. “I said you gotta clean your floors. You gotta clean your forests.”

“I’ve been telling them this now for three years, but they don’t want to listen,” Trump added. “Maybe we’re just going to have to make them pay for it, because they don’t listen to us.”

Trump is back on his “clean the forests” nonsense: “I see again the forest fires are starting. They’re starting again in California. You’ve gotta clean your floors, you’ve gotta clean your forests … maybe we’re gonna have to make them pay for it.” pic.twitter.com/TKnYdhHgnY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2020

I see again the forest fires are starting. They’re starting again in California. I said you gotta clean your floors. You gotta clean your forests. They’ve many, many years of leaves and broken trees, and they’re like so flammable. You touch ’em and it goes up. I’ve been telling them this now for three years. But they don’t want to listen. The environment. The environment. But they have massive fires again in California. Maybe we’re just going to have to make them pay for it, because they don’t listen to us. We say you gotta get rid of the leaves, you gotta get rid of the debris, you gotta get rid of the fallen trees. You know, when a tree falls, after 13 to 14 months, it becomes extremely dry.

Trump is the last person who should be weighing in on environmental issues

Donald Trump, a man who has repeatedly called climate change a hoax, is the last man on the face of the earth who should be musing about environmental issues.

As The Guardian noted on Thursday, climate change is unquestionably driving the worsening wildfires in California, even though Trump likes to focus on raking leaves as a catch-all solution.

“The fires of the past few years aren’t just sweeping through forests – they’re taking out entire towns and they’re ripping up whole neighborhoods where people live,” the report noted. “A large part of this is because of the climate crisis.”

In any other era in America politics – and under any other president – it would be shocking to hear a leader threaten to deny relief funds for a state on fire.

But this is Donald Trump, and there is no bottom.

