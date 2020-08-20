Trump Will Speak Near Biden’s Hometown Hours Before Democratic Acceptance Speech

Advertisements

Donald Trump will deliver a speech near Joe Biden’s childhood hometown just hours before the former Vice President is set to give his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The President will speak near Scranton, Pennsylvania on Thursday. Biden lived in Scranton as a child and has often spoken about it. Trump will give a speech in a nearby town, Old Forge.

According to his campaign, Trump will “deliver remarks on a half century of Joe Biden failing America.”

Democrats have already dismissed the event as a publicity stunt designed to distract both from Biden and from Trump’s own policy failures. The President would rather the media focused on him.

“This sideshow is a pathetic attempt to distract from the fact that Trump’s presidency stands for nothing but crises, lies, and division,” said Biden spokesman Andrew Bates.

Presidential candidates traditionally shun the spotlight during rival conventions, but Trump has tried to preempt the Democratic speakers through tweets and appearances.

Biden’s speech on Thursday will lay out his pitch for the White House and will arguably be the most important address of his long political career. President Trump is keen to distract from it.

He’ll also appear on Fox News an hour before Biden takes the virtual stage for an interview with Tucker Carlson.

