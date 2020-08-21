GOP Chair McDaniel on DNC: They Got Hollywood Screenwriters to Paint a Picture of America That Wasn’t Real

Advertisements

Democrats finished their National Convention Thursday night. The event received praise from all corners of the media, both Liberal and Conservative. Even Fox anchors like Laura Ingraham had to admit that Joe Biden gave an excellent closing speech.

That does not mean, however, that Republicans weren’t going to attack the event. GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel appeared on Fox News Friday to try and throw some cold water on the Democrats success.

McDaniel told host Harris Faulkner, “I think the Democrat Convention was a masterpiece in fiction. They got Hollywood screenwriters and actresses to paint a picture of America that wasn’t real.”

Advertisements

The GOP Chair also gave some details on the upcoming Republican National Convention. Republicans and those watching in spite should get ready to see plenty of the the President.

Ronna: They got Hollywood screenwriters and actresses to paint a picture of America that wasn’t real pic.twitter.com/5nPJMiYfS1 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 21, 2020

McDaniel confirmed to Faulkner, “You will see the president every day. I’m not going to tell you when, because everybody’s got to tune in.”

There has been very little additional information given about next week’s Republican festivities. Some of the guests are known. Diamond and Silk and Antonio Sabato will be appearing. So will Nicholas Sandmann and the St. Louis Gun Couple.

In an interview with @HARRISFAULKNER, @GOPChairwoman confirms @politico report that Trump plans to appear on each of the four days of the GOP convention: "You will see the president every day. I'm not going to tell you when, because everybody's got to tune in." https://t.co/XYxc7YZzL8 pic.twitter.com/EYNtCLMglS — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) August 21, 2020

But additional information on the event has been hard to come by. The website set up for the event has been described as juvenile. There is also no info about what time the event will start or who the featured speakers will be.