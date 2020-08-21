Hillary Clinton Wonders Why “Complicit” Republicans Don’t Stand Up to Trump

Advertisements

Hillary Clinton doesn’t understand why some of her former Republican colleagues don’t stand up to Donald Trump. The former senator accused them of being “complicit”.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate spoke to MSNBC on Friday following Joe Biden’s acceptance speech at their party’s convention. In a wide ranging conversation, she brought up GOP senators she knew.

“I don’t understand what has happened to them,” Clinton said.

“When Russians are interfering in our election, when they’re putting bounties on American soldiers, to stay silent is to be complicit.”

“That’s what I don’t understand — why do they want their place in history to be tarred by this apology for Trump at every turn or the silence that marks them when they’re asked a tough question,” she said.

Clinton said that except for Senator Mitt Romney, Republicans had “no consistent willingness” to side with facts and evidence, despite the recent Senate report linking Trump campaign officials to Russian intelligence.

Clinton also warned about the threat to election integrity posed by attacks on the U.S. Postal Service.

“There’s a deliberate effort to sabotage vote by mail. That’s an incredible attack on our election system,” she said.

“I’m worried about direct interference, undermining vote by mail.”

