Lincoln Project Mocks Trump’s “Presidential Pouting” About Goodyear Tires

The conservative Lincoln Project will mock Donald Trump’s calls to boycott Goodyear tires in a new ad aimed at voters in Ohio – a crucial swing state in this year’s election.
The Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT) have released a new ad accusing Trump of “presidential pouting” after he called on his supporters not to buy from Goodyear.
Watch the video:
The company is a major employer in 12 states, including the all important Ohio, which Trump won in 2016.
“This week we’ve seen a parade of well-respected Republicans, including former Ohio Governor John Kasich, voice their support for Joe Biden,” said RVAT political director Tim Miller.
“Meanwhile, the President’s attacking an American company that provides well-paying jobs.”
Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen suggested that the President’s “tantrum” was potentially endangering jobs in the state where Goodyear is a crucial employer.
“Ohioans are already dealing with the rising unemployment caused by Trump’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Galen said.
“The last thing they need is to suffer the economic aftershocks of a presidential temper tantrum.”
President Trump’s attack on Goodyear was prompted by the company’s policy which banned, among other things, MAGA attire for its employees.
Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter
Darragh Roche is a journalist covering U.S. politics and media