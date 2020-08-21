Tammy Duckworth: Trump Listens to Vladimir Putin But Not Our Gold Star Families

Advertisements

Tammy Duckworth continued her assault on Donald Trump on Friday following her speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention where she branded the President “coward-in-chief.”

The Democratic Senator made media appearances on CNN and MSNBC on Friday morning. She excoriated President Trump yet again and rebuked his attack on mail-in ballots.

“I know that Joe Biden will be the commander-in-chief our military needs,” Duckworth, a veteran, told CNN’s New Day.

Watch the video:

“I know that Joe Biden will be the commander-in-chief our military needs,” @SenDuckworth says. “Donald Trump listens to Vladimir Putin but doesn’t listen to our Gold Star families. That’s not the kind of leadership we need for our military.”https://t.co/qi14MGG7ZK pic.twitter.com/ZKOONed2J5 — New Day (@NewDay) August 21, 2020

Trump famously attacked Gold Star families and earned harsh criticism of Khizr Khan, whose son was killed in Iraq and who spoke at the 2016 Democratic convention.

Speaking on MSNBC, Duckworth again invoked her service in the military to criticize Trump’s continued attacks on vote-by-mail. Duckworth lost her legs in Iraq.

“I voted by mail from Iraq in a combat zone, it was good enough for our troops in a combat zone, it’s good enough for all of us,” she said.

