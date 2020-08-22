Trump Lied About Democrats Eliminating God From The Pledge Of Allegiance And Here’s The Proof

Advertisements

Trump falsely claimed on Saturday that Democrats eliminated God from the Pledge of Allegiance at their convention, but the video proves him wrong.

Trump tweeted:

The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

Trump lied.

Here is the video from Thursday night at the Democratic convention:

Trump is lying about Democrats eliminating God from the Pledge of Allegiance and here's the proof from Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/md6o4hYDUz — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 22, 2020

Fact checkers immediately nailed Trump for the lie. Snopes pointed out in their fact check, “This statement is misleading at best. The DNC did not omit “under God” from the pledge, nor did they forbid its use. In fact, during every recitation of the pledge before each night’s events — the 2020 DNC lasted four nights — the phrase “under God” was included.”

PolitiFact added, “The Pledge of Allegiance has existed in some form since the late 19th century, but in 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill that officially added the words “under God.” There is a long history of legal challenges and religious objections to the inclusion of the phrase, particularly in public schools, where students are often asked to say the pledge.”

Television networks are going to have to fact check Trump’s convention in real-time and be prepared to cut away because the lie about what everyone saw and heard at the Democratic convention is just the tip of the iceberg compared to what he is going to say if he is given eight hours of coast to coast network television live airtime.

