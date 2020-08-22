Nancy Pelosi Just Told America To Ignore Donald Trump

Advertisements

Speaker Pelosi was asked about Trump and voting, and she told the American people to ignore Trump, make a plan, and vote.

Pelosi said at her weekly press conference:

Don’t pay any attention to what the president is saying because it is all designed to suppress the vote. He’s going to have law enforcement — that’s in their playbook. We’ve seen their playbook. It’s in their playbook. They’ll have people intimidated to vote by having ICE Agents or other law enforcement there to instill fear in people as they show up. Why are they here? It’s scary. But ignore that. It’s a suppress the vote tactic, as is the suppressing of the ability of the postal system to deliver on its responsibility to treat first-class — ballots as first-class mail and to deliver in a timely fashion and not — and not ignore the need for overtime.

….

So all I would say to the final part of your question is, ignore them. Make a plan to vote. Do so to vote early so that we will have an outcome that is clear, as close to election night as possible. I say that because the more that vote by mail, there may be some counting after the election. But I hope that our victory will be so big it will be so big that it will be so clear.

Video:

Pelosi tells America to ignore Trump and his voter suppression tactics. pic.twitter.com/ihuLBde1EI — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 22, 2020

Speaker Pelosi was right. Trump is making noise as part of his campaign to scare voters into not casting ballots because he knows that if turnout is high, he will lose to Joe Biden, so America should ignore the blustering and conspiracy theories coming out of the White House for the next two-plus months.

Be prepared to counter what Donald Trump does. Don’t worry about what he says.

